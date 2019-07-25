Six lucky Leeds residents in Aberford and Meanwood net People’s Postcode Lottery win of £30,000 each

Two Leeds postcodes have been drawn as People’s Postcode Lottery winners, netting six people a £30,000 prize each.

The Aberford postcode, LS25 3AP, saw three lucky neighbours pocket a cheque on Tuesday, July 23 while three Meanwood Valley Close residents were celebrating when their postcode, LS7 3JT, was drawn one day later.

Meanwood Valley Close, Leeds. Winners: Gina Curtis (wheelchair user) with carers Vicki Watt and Tracy Ward. Also pictured in the same street were winners: Barry Megretton and partner Joan.

Among the Aberford winners was father of three David Bell, 33, who received the good news with wife Naomi.

He said: “Seeing all those zeros on the cheque is quite emotional, I’ve never had that sort of money in my bank before. I think the first thing I’m going to do is book a holiday for all the family and treat the kids.”

The knock at the door came as a total surprise to Naomi, who was unaware that David signed up to play two years ago. She said: “I was extremely surprised. I didn’t know David played so it’s a massive shock. I’m speechless.”

One lucky winner at Meanwood Valley was Barry Megretton, 61, He said: “It’s fantastic and might bring my retirement that little bit nearer. We’re keen caravanners so we’ll upgrade our caravan. I don’t know how we’re going to spend it, but we definitely will.”

The remaining winners had the money paid directly into their bank accounts as they were unable to be there to collect their winnings in person.

Every day in July’s draws, players in one lucky postcode will win £30,000 per ticket, with a minimum of £17 million being won in this month’s draws alone.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier, who presented the two winners with their cheques, said: “Lady luck has well and truly landed in Leeds. It’s been fantastic visiting not one but two winning postcodes. Congratulations to all of our Leeds Street Prize winners – I’m sure they’ll all enjoy spending their prize money.”

With People’s Postcode Lottery, it’s not just players that win, as a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and good causes. Leeds good causes to have benefitted include Moor Allerton Elderly Care, which received £16,362 last year to run sessions for older people on mindfulness, Tai Chi and Zumba, to help improve their social skills and tackle loneliness.

