Six Leeds bands take Centre Stage for chance to play at festival

Six city bands are competing for a coveted place on the stage at Leeds and Reading Festival.

Allora, Artio, Venus, Scum Band, Lemon Shavings and Hazy Days are among 10 acts vying for the top prize in front of a judging panel.

Top music industry experts – including members of The Cribs and Embrace, singer Rosie Doonan, and Jana Recmanikova of Festival Republic – will select the lucky band as Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People’s Centre Stage competition reaches its climax.

The contest, which is now in its tenth year, has raised more than £225,000 for Martin House and is the most prestigious music competition in Yorkshire.

This year’s final takes place at the O2 Academy in Leeds tomorrow (Thursday, July 25), with the winning act playing slots at both Leeds and Reading in August.

They will also win the chance to film their own music video by local film maker Sodium Films.

Mike Heaton, drummer with Embrace and Martin House ambassador, who will be on the judging panel, said: “Centre Stage is an amazing opportunity for young bands to make their mark – and for the winners it offers an incredible platform.

“It also encourages them to raise for Martin House, which provides such a vital service to families in this area, and I’m delighted to support the event.”

Sarah Smith, Centre Stage organiser at Martin House, said: “We’ve got a stunning line-up and we’re really pleased that we have a lot more girls competing this year – 40% of the acts in the final are female.

“I’d like to thank all our judges and Festival Republic for continuing to support Martin House by offering this unique prize.”