Sir Bradley Wiggins is doing a tour - here's how to get tickets

Britain’s most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins is heading out on tour.

‘Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With’ provides a rare opportunity for fans to see the five-time Olympic Gold medallist and Tour De France winner share exclusive tales, prized memorabilia and career highlights in a unique and intimate live setting.

The 11 date schedule includes a stop off at Harrogate Royal Hall on Monday, September 23.

A British household name and undeniable national treasure, Bradley Wiggins holds the iconic track hour record and is the only cyclist who has won World and Olympic championships on both the track and the road along with winning the Tour de France.

Bradley Wiggins said: "I am really excited to get back on the road again with Icons. Cycling has always been my passion so to share my experiences, my journey and my own collection of memorabilia is fantastic."

Tickets are on sale from Friday, May 17, at 10am with prices starting from £32.50. For tickets visit: myticket.co.uk