Sign up to Dragon Boat Race for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is calling on local businesses, groups and teams from across West Yorkshire to take part in its Dragon Boat Racer.

The spectacular race challenge will see teams race brightly painted dragon boats across the lake at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield on September 14. The event will raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which supports local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Each boat has a crew of 10 paddlers (and one drummer to keep the rhythm) and no previous experience is required. Each team will take part in at least three 250m races.

There’ll be medals for the fastest teams and prizes for the best fancy-dressed crews.

Spectators will also be able to enjoy refreshments from the onsite cafe, a Forget Me Not pop up shop, tombola and face-painting. Teams are welcome to bring their own gazebo and barbecue.

Vicky Stackhouse, events fundraiser at Forget Me Not, said: “We’ve already got lots of crews signed up and raring to go, many of them local businesses and organisations. But there’s still plenty of time to raise a team and join in the fun.

“Anyone can take part - groups of friends, sports club teams, work colleagues, families - we invite you all to fire up your inner dragon. You just need to be over 16 and able to swim at least 50 metres.

“And if you can’t gather 11 people together, don’t worry. Individuals and smaller teams are welcome to enter and we’ll form full crews on the day.”

Teams will be encouraged to raise money for Forget Me Not in Huddersfield by asking for sponsorship.

The money will be used to help fund the care and support the charity provides to children and families locally and across West Yorkshire, including respite care, therapy and counselling, support groups and activities.

To book your team’s place in the Dragon Boat Race, email events@forgetmenotchild.co.uk.

You can find out more at www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/dragonboat.