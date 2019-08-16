Shocking reality of child poverty revealed as homeless Leeds mum is forced to 'sofa-surf' with children aged six and two

At the age of just six Ethan didn’t even have his own bed.

He was forced to sleep on the sofas of his mum’s friends as she struggled to hold down a nursing placement with just £12 in her pocket to feed her two children.

Poverty in Leeds

Ethan and his little brother couldn’t even ask for seconds at meal times while his mum was faced with the very real threat of seeing her boys go hungry if she burned their tea.

It was gut wrenching for Michelle, whose name and her boys names have been changed to protect her identity. But this was the reality for this family after she made the brave decision to leave an unhappy relationship behind and face life as a single mum.

But Michelle’s case isn’t unique. It’s a shocking reality for more than 170,000 people in Leeds whose households are living below the breadline in a city which is seeing levels of childhood poverty increase.

As part of a Yorkshire Evening Post series on social inequality, this week Emma Ryan looks at child poverty and the heart-breaking struggle for a mother trying to hold down a nurse placement and two children on £12 a week.

This graph, via FastCharts, shows the take up of free school meals in Leeds but is based on numbers on benefits which this data shows to be on the decline.

Michelle was already struggling as a family of four but said she “never envisioned that the crisis we went through could ever happen” when she left her husband and was switched to Universal Credit.

The money she received didn’t even cover her rent. She was forced to give up her house, moving from one friend to another, choosing between travel to work and food and relying on school dinners and breakfast clubs to feed her two boys.

Universal Credit

She said: “When we separated I knew notifying child tax credits would mean the dreaded Universal Credit would be coming our way, but I had never envisioned that the crisis we went through could ever happen. I thought, at least, it would cover my rent of £500 a month.

“The five weeks without income were incredibly tough, separation from my husband was incredibly messy and financially I was in a dire position. My placement at the time was in a different city, and I couldn’t afford my travel to and from placement which meant I was choosing between travel and food.

Read more: A City Divided

Hungry

“I had comfort in that my boys were being fed at breakfast club, school, nursery and friends houses as at home it was impossible trying to make everything stretch.

“If I burned a dinner, or the kids asked for more after their portion it was gut wrenching as I couldn’t budget for that. On a desperate night shift I hadn’t brought in dinner as I couldn’t afford to and ate a packet of hospital visitor biscuits in a side-room in hope it would see me through the rest of my shift.”

When Michelle eventually got benefits it was £180 and from that she had to pay rent, gas and electric bills, travel and childcare. After that she had £12 left for food shopping.

She couldn’t afford the bills, fees and rent and, along with her two sons, aged six and two, she lost her home and a lot of her belongings.

The effect on her and her children was much more than financial.

Psychological effects

Michelle, aged 23, who lives in the city centre, added: “During this time my own mental health, but more depressingly my six year old’s mental health, declined massively.

“Already dealing with huge changes within the family, he had now lost his security. We sofa hopped and I was still in the throws of a nursing placement also. On the days that we couldn’t find somewhere to be we’d stay with my ex, which left me vulnerable.

“When we did stay with friends and others, I was more relaxed but my children felt out of place. They didn’t have their own bed. Their own toys. Their own space.

“My eldest son’s behaviour began to deteriorate. A once very happy, sociable, intelligent little boy was now on the constant verge of tears and lived in a state of confusion.

“I would have to deny him the basics and would try to explain money was precious, but also wary that I didn’t want him to be concerned about finances as they are beyond his control and understanding.

“He brought home a letter for a school trip, and as he handed it to me he said ‘it’s okay if you have no money for it’ It broke my heart because obviously, that isn’t okay.”