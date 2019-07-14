Have your say

TASTY treats were on offer at the seventh annual Otley Food Festival

Around 6,000 people visited Sunday's ( July 14) Otley Town Partnership run festival in the centre of the market town.

Tables were set out in Otley's Market Square for food festival diners.

A cheese stall at Otley Food Market

NIck Holiding of North West Game cooking burgers at the festival

Martyn and Debbie Womersley from the Pizza Box Co were kepty busy at the festival.

Simon Chappelow of Leeds Cookery School (right) and Trevor Backhouse from Patisserie Viennoise in the cookery demonstration area.