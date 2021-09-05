Seven-year-old Everley-Harper Barrett and her mum Jade Eskrett

Seven-year-old Everley-Harper Barrett and her mum Jade Eskrett are hoping to come away with titles in the Miss British Isles 2020/21 national final, held at Chester Racecourse.

The Moortown pair have been selected as finalists in the Little Miss and Elegance categories, representing Leeds.

They have taken part in a professional photoshoot and will walk a catwalk show in today's national final, which will be judged before the winner is announced.

Everley, who loves horse-riding, swimming and gymnastics, already has a wealth of modelling experience - and her mum was overjoyed when she was picked for the final.

"I'm so proud of her, she's a natural," Jade, 35, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"She's so confident and bubbly and she's so excited, but she doesn't quite realise how amazing it is to be part of the national final.

"There are amazing prizes to win but it's also about the opportunities it will bring - who will be there, who might see you. It opens a lot of doors."

Jade, who runs beauty aesthetics business New Body Image, is thrilled to be competing alongside Everley after she was offered a place in the final.

She hopes to come away with the crown and £10,000 worth of prizes, including a modelling and influencer contract, photoshoots and the chance to create a portfolio.

Jade added: "I was taken aback when they asked me, it was a surprise to have the opportunity. It's an amazing competition and it gives me butterflies when I'm up on stage.

"I feel really lucky. And to be able to share the experience with my daughter is even better."