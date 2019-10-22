Seven historic Leeds sites providing a spooky setting for frightful family fun this Halloween

1. Abbey House Museum
Hosting Haunted Halloween Crafts in its Victorian streets on Oct 29, 10am until 4pm. Also Spooky Silly Science on Oct 30 from 10am until 12pm and 2pm until 4pm. Also a Monster Mash Up on Nov 1 from 10am until 4pm.
2. Leeds Industrial Museum
Visitors can discover the real stories of Halloween with 21st century witches from Leodis Pagan Circle from October 29 until October 31 (12.30pm-3pm) Family craft sessions will include jack-o-lanterns and willow wand making.
3. Kirkstall Abbey
The imposing ruins of Kirkstall Abbey will once again be hosting the popular Not So Scary Scarecrow Trail on October 29 from 10am until 3pm. Youngsters can hunt around the Abbey and find some friendly Halloween scarecrows.
4. Thwaite Mills
One of the countrys last remaining water mills, Thwaite Watermill will be holding a day of experiments on Oct 31 from 1-3pm. Visitors can design and make a dancing Halloween robot, ready for a jitterbug boogie at the Monster Mash.
