'Serious concerns' for welfare of West Yorkshire 13-year-old who failed to turn up at school

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information on a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Bradford.

Alisha Preece, 13, failed to turn up at school this morning.

Police say there are serious concerns for Alisha, who is of slim build and is believed to be wearing a blue blazer, a green and red tartan skirt, black tights and black shoes.

She also has a tongue piercing.

Officers are making enquiries across Bradford to locate her and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or by using contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0393 of today.

UPDATE:

Alisha has been found safe and well, police said.