'Serious concerns' for welfare of missing West Yorkshire man as police launch urgent appeal.
Police are urgently appealing for information on a man who has been reported missing from Bradford.
Sam Cooper, 24, is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
It is not known what he is wearing, police said.
Enquiries suggest he has been in the Bradford South area recently, close to the Morrisons and Matalan stores in Mayo Avenue, and officers are continuing enquiries to locate him.
There are serious concerns for his welfare and anyone who can assist police in their efforts to find him is asked to call 101 or get in contact via the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 1819 of December 9.
