Selfish Mercedes driver rammed into student's car on busy road writing it off - before brazenly driving off

Zac Pepper (right) watched in horror as a Mercedes reversed into his car at speed while fiance Caitlyn (also pictured) was sat in the passenger seat. Pictures: Zac Pepper

Zac Pepper and his fiancée Caitlyn Longbottom had parked up on Station Road in Horsforth on Thursday night and had got out to get them a takeaway when a man parked opposite smashed into his Ford Fiesta.

Caitlyn, 21, was sat in the car when the white Mercedes reversed out of a parking bay on the other side of the road and smashed into the driver's side.

Luckily, Caitlyn was unhurt, but left extremely shaken.

Zac said while the damage didn't initially appear serious, the car has been written off due to internal damage to the door caused by the selfish driver

Zac, 23, who lives in Horsforth, said the couple watched in horror as the Mercedes sped off towards the cricket club "without a care in the world".

A student who also works as a fitness instructor providing rehabilitation at care homes, Zac relies on the car to earn money while studying and says he "worked his back off" earning the cash to pay for it.

The blue hatchback was Zac's first car after passing his test - and had just passed its MOT the day before.

However, despite the exterior damage looking not too serious, mechanics have told Zac the internal damage means it cannot be fixed.

Zac was parked on Station Road when the Mercedes which was parked outside the Tesco Express reversed across the road and into his car, before driving off in the direction of the Old Ball pub

"It's just written off", Zac said. "We had stopped for a takeaway on the way home from coaching Rugby League and I was walking in when I heard a huge bang.

"I saw this Mercedes drive away and I was kind of expecting it to turn around, but it didn't. I was just in absolute disbelief. He just drove off without a care in the world.

"I'd had the car for just over a year. It's my first car and I worked my backside off to get it. It had only passed its MOT only the day before."

The car had to be towed home, where the couple initially thought the damage was not too serious.

But an inspection the following morning confirmed repairs would cost more than what Zac paid for the car, leaving him without a means of getting to work.

"The police won't do anything", added Zac, who is studying a fitness course at Leeds City College. "All I want is for the driver to come forward and just do the decent thing."

CCTV from the takeaway captured the Mercedes and Zac is following up to find out from any other local businesses which may have captured the smash.