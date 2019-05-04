PICS: Fine and Country

See inside the stunning £2.5m Yorkshire coast home nestled on a cliff side

Go through the keyhole of one of the most talked about houses in the Yorkshire seaside resort of Scarborough.

Howard Heights is luxurious coastal living at its finest and this newly built property is the result of a no expense spared decade-long build. Set into the excavated cliff side amongst cleverly tiered gardens, the four bedroomed property offers a setting like no other. It has an asking price of £2.5m and is being marketed by Fine and Country, York. READ MORE: For sale - One of the best homes with a sea view in Robin Hood's Bay | 26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it's a great place to live

The property offers a setting like no other and really has to been seen to be appreciated.

1. Howard Heights

The property offers a setting like no other and really has to been seen to be appreciated.
other
Buy a Photo
Entering through the large glazed front door, set in the double height glazed atrium, you are greeted with a grand entrance hall.

2. Entrance Atrium

Entering through the large glazed front door, set in the double height glazed atrium, you are greeted with a grand entrance hall.
other
Buy a Photo
The Kitchen is an oasis for those who love their food, cooking and entertaining.

3. Kitchen

The Kitchen is an oasis for those who love their food, cooking and entertaining.
other
Buy a Photo
You are presented with a large gallery landing in this double height space and an even more impressive vista of the far reaching scenery on offer.

4. First floor landing

You are presented with a large gallery landing in this double height space and an even more impressive vista of the far reaching scenery on offer.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5