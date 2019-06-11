Second person rescued from River Aire in Leeds within 24 hours

Have your say

A man has been rescued from the River Aire, less than 24 hours after a woman was pulled from the water.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the river at Brewery Wharf at 9.43am on Tuesday morning to reports of a man in the water.

-> Live updates as three men go on trial accused of murder of Leeds gang member Christopher Lewis

Specialist water technicians rescued the casualty and handed him over to the ambulance service for further care.

Water rescue crews from Leeds and Hunslet attended.

Pictures taken at the scene by an eyewitness appear to show one of the Leeds Dock water taxis involved in the rescue.

A woman was also pulled from the river close to Crown Point Bridge on Monday morning.

Water rescue crews from Leeds, Hunslet and Rothwell stations responded to the call, and the women was safely out of the water by 11.53am.