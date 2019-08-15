Say Yes to the Dress presented by Gok Wan looking for West Yorkshire Brides

Say Yes to the Dress presented by Gok Wan are looking for West Yorkshire Brides to take part in the new series.

Filming for the new series take place across August, September and October 2019, and again in February 2020 and the production company are inviting brides to apply for the show right now.

Brides from Lancashire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Leicestershire, Shropshire, Durham, Cumbria, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland can all apply.

For those wanting to apply they can email the team on brides@truenorth.tv