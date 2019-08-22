Saturday Night Fever returns to Leeds Grand Theatre

Leeds audiences are invited to put on their Boogie Shoes and strut on down to Leeds Grand Theatre next week.

Bill Kenwright’s Saturday Night Fever is promising to ignite a Disco Inferno when it takes to the New Briggate stage from Tuesday, August 27, until Saturday, August 31.

Based on the 1970s classic movie starring John Travolta, Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless, yet thrilling, road to dancing success.

READ MORE: Leeds Playhouse to stage reworked adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in 2020

The show features the greatest hits of the Bee Gees, including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman; the original album remains the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

Returning to the iconic role of Tony Manero is Richard Winsor. Winsor previously performed worldwide as the principle dancer with Matthew Bourne for 10 years before landing the lead role in the cult dance film StreetDance 3D and going on to play Caleb Knight in the BBC’s Casualty.

Whilst paying homage to the movie, this new stage version promises more drama, more music and new choreography. It is directed and produced by Bill Kenwright with choreography by Olivier award-winning Bill Deamer.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the box office on 0844 848 2700