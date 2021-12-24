Leeds Children's Hospital staff arranged for Santa and his helpers to visit young patients.

Matilda Booth had a visit from Santa at Leeds Children's Hospital

One patient Santa visited was 10-year-old Matilda Booth, who is paralysed from the chest down and has been cared for at Leeds Children’s Hospitals since she was born.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "It was a really magical day. Many of these children won’t be able to leave the hospital this Christmas so wouldn’t otherwise have seen Santa or had an experience like this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matilda Booth had a vist from Santa and one of his reindeer at Leeds Children's Hospital

"Last year we weren’t able to invite Father Christmas into the hospital because of covid so this was a really important day for staff and patients."

Matilda's mum Sharon was told during pregnancy that Matilda had spina bifida, where the spine does not develop properly in the womb, as well as hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.