Salute for Leeds United fans as foodbank drive reaches its goal

You're all champions – that was the message today to the Leeds United fans who have been digging deep to help some of the city's neediest families.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Leeds United Supporters' Trust teamed up with the football club in October to launch an initiative called Leeds Fans Foodbank.

A fan makes a donation to the cause.

They set themselves a target of collecting 10,000 meals for two local foodbanks by the end of the 2018/19 season.

And today organisers announced that, thanks to a flood of support from generous fans, they have reached their goal.

Drop-offs at United's final home game of the regular league campaign, against Aston Villa on April 28, took the total number of meals donated to 10,288.

Bucket collections and JustGiving contributions have raised a further £7,282 to help the work of the Leeds North & West and Leeds South & East foodbanks.

Clair Hufton, from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, said: "At the start of this initiative we set ourselves the challenging target to collect over 10,000 meals.

"With the usage of foodbanks across Leeds on the increase, they are giving out more than they are receiving, so all donations we’ve made as a group of fans has made a massive difference.

"We'd like to thank our amazing fans for being united together to help others in their time of need."

A food items drop-off point has been in place outside Elland Road's East Stand at every home match since the scheme was launched.

Special donations were made at Christmas time by members of the United first-team squad and Leeds indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

And backing also came from organisers of the Reds Football Tour, a fundraising walk around 30 grounds in memory of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Tricia Ryder, distribution centre manager at Leeds North & West Foodbank, said: "Across both the Leeds foodbanks, we’d like to thank the support given by Leeds United fans which is making a big difference to people in our community."

The Trust is planning to continue running the scheme next season.