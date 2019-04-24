Salute for Leeds United fan's champion role in Square Ball success story

He's the Leeds United supporter who is definitely on the right page with his efforts for Whites fanzine The Square Ball.

Tomás Kiernan, 32, is one of the hardy band of souls who, come rain or shine, regularly give up a chunk of their Elland Road matchdays to sell the fanzine outside the ground.

Tomás, who travels to LS11 for games from his home in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, has been helping get The Square Ball into the hands of its readers for the last 10 years.

And today, as he became the latest fan to feature in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Marching on Together series, he told why he's proud to be part of the fanzine team.

Tomás, whose regular selling pitch is next to Elland Road's East Stand, said: "Originally I was just a keen reader of The Square Ball.

"I liked what they did, so when they were looking for people to sell it I was happy to get involved and play a very small part in it all.

"I really enjoy it – you get your regulars, you get your people asking about the [Square Ball] podcast, all sorts.

"It's important for fans to have a platform that is independent of the club and I think The Square Ball does that as well as anyone, really."

Tomás, a social worker by trade, says his uncle John – also a Leeds supporter – was the man responsible for getting him hooked on United as a youngster.

"It's John that made me a Leeds fan and sometimes I don't know whether to thank him or sue him," he joked.

First published during's United's legendary promotion-winning campaign of 1989/90, The Square Ball has twice been named the Football Supporters' Federation fanzine of the year.

Co-editor Michael Normanton said: "There is a lot of hard work that goes into each issue of The Square Ball.

"From the quality writing to fantastic illustrations and photography and not least from those hardy souls who stand outside Elland Road in all weathers selling the magazine on a matchday.

"Our online orders are increasing year on year but grabbing a copy of The Square Ball is still an important matchday ritual to a lot of fans.

"All the time and effort that goes into producing the magazine would be in vain without our dedicated team who sell The Square Ball throughout the season outside Elland Road."

The YEP is asking readers to nominate special United fans, young or old, to feature in future editions of Marching on Together.

The series has been launched to salute stalwart supporters during the final stages of one of the most exciting seasons at Elland Road in years.

Ring 0113 238 8463 or e-mail paul.robinsons@jpimedia.co.uk to make a nomination.