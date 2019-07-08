Ryanair flight diverted as Leeds Bradford Airport is evacuated due to fire alarm

Have your say

Leeds Bradford Airport had to be evacuated on Sunday evening after the fire alarm was set off.

Hundreds of passengers were forced to leave the building after the alarm was triggered at around 7.15pm.

Ryanair planes at Leeds Bradford Airport.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in to do a security sweep and fire safety check.

One Ryanair flight was diverted to Liverpool.

Flying Tiger buses, which serve the airport, also faced delays.

It is not known what triggered the alarm, but the building has been declared safe.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “At around 7.15pm a fire alarm was triggered in our departure lounge.

"West Yorkshire fire service conducted both a fire safety and security sweep. The building has been declared safe, though the source is still being determined.

“This process lasted around an hour, which delayed some of our passengers. We successfully processed everyone back through security in about 25 minutes.

"We would like to thank the fire service for their swift response and our passengers for their patience and understanding.

"Maintenance teams are on site undertaking further investigations.“