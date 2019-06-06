Rush hour bus bursts into flames in Calderdale village

Have your say

Fire crews have rushed to a residential area in Northowram this morning after a rush hour bus caught fire.

Dramatic photos shared on social media show the bus engulfed in 20-foot high flames with black smoke billowing from the vehicle.

It is understood that there were no injuries to passengers or the driver, who got off safely.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the incident took place at around 8:45am on Stephen Close, just off Hough.

The spokesperson said: "We were called to a large vehicle on fire on Stephen Close at 8:43am.

"We have one pump present at the scene, with a crew from Halifax Fire Station."

The situation is ongoing. More when we have it.