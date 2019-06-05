Runner who collapsed at Armley Parkrun remains in hospital

A man who collapsed during a Leeds Parkrun at the weekend is still in hospital but 'doing fine', his wife has said.

The runner, named only as 'Mike', was running the 5k at Armley Park on Saturday morning when he collapsed around 15 minutes in.

Fellow runners were stopped as emergency services were called, and he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Organisers for the Armley branch of the run, which has only been going for a year this month, posted an update on their Facebook page on Tuesday conveying a message from his family.

It said: "A huge thank you to the organisers, Marshals, first aiders, paramedics and ambulance crews and other runners who were all great on the day and without them Mike wouldn't be with us now.

"Mike is still in hospital awaiting an operation but is doing fine, thank you again to everybody and a big thank you to yourself for staying in touch."

Armley Parkrun organisers added that a defibrillator fitted at the park was used to resuscitate Mike at the scene.

They wrote: "We bought an AED when we set up Armley Parkrun. It is kept at the finish funnel during every event. It was used last Saturday and a vital piece of equipment to have.

"We have ordered replacement battery and pads to ensure we're safe for this week's Parkrun."

Parkrun have been contacted for further comment.