RSPCA worker raises cash for Leeds charity and Great Ormond Street Hospital

A dedicated RSPCA employee has shaved off all her hair to raise money for the animal charity’s Leeds branch as well as Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Nicole Thackray, who lives in Southwater in West Sussex, wanted to raise as much money as she could for two charities, which are both close to her heart.

Nicole, originally from Leeds, decided she wanted the money to go to the RSPCA Leeds branch specifically.

The 25-year-old, who is a data selections executive at the RSPCA in Southwater, is splitting the money with Great Ormond Street Hospital as her cousin’s child, Jenna, was cared for by the charity when she was diagnosed with a rare brain condition. The money will go towards funding paediatric research and buying life saving equipment

She also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children.

Nicole said: “Everyone who knows me knows how much I adore staffies and there are far too many of this breed in the RSPCA, so I am doing my bit to help these fabulous dogs and allow them to enjoy their life a little bit more whilst they are in kennels. The money for the RSPCA will go to these dogs for toys, blankets and other training tools as this is crucial in order to set them up for their future life.

“The Leeds branch can take up to 15 dogs and is a safe haven for abandoned and neglected animals where they can be rehabilitated before they are found new homes. Not only does this branch care for the animals in their care but they also spent £14,458 last year within the local community to secure veterinary assistance, microchipping and neutering.”

The head shave took place on July 15 at the RSPCA headquarters offices. So far Nicole has raised £2,087. To donate, visit bit.ly/330rlba.