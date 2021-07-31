RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch is looking to rehome the two-year-old Whippet cross who is looking "for an active but calm forever home".

Hagrid "loves human company" according to the branch.

He has been described as a "dream work from home buddy" and would love to play in a large, fenced garden with older children.

Hagrid RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch: Hagrid the Whippet looking for a forever home

In a Facebook post, the branch said: "He loves being fussed, so he’d prefer to be the only dog in the home so he can get lots of attention from his new family.

"Hagrid is a gentle giant like his namesake (he can jump so high!) and absolutely LOVES his food which makes training really fun.

"Hagrid is still young so needs someone who will be patient with him whilst he learns new tricks and commands, but once he’s got the hang of them he’ll make you so proud.

"After letting out all of his energy Hagrid loves nothing more than snuggling up with the people he loves most, so give this handsome boy a chance and we promise you’ll have yourself a friend for life.

"If Hagrid sounds like the perfect addition to your family then please fill out an application form."