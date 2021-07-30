The Summer Fayre is the charity’s first ‘in person’ event since the pandemic began.

The RSPCA said the day is set to be 'the biggest yet', with the return of the annual dog show - categories including ‘The Loveliest Lady’, ‘Cutest Puppy’ and ‘Best Trick’.

The final prize will be award to the winner of ‘Best in Show’ who will receive a rosette and be showcased on the RSPCA social media channels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch is inviting pet-owners and members of the local community to their East Ardsley centre for "a day of fun and furry competition".

In addition to the dog show, the Fayre will have a range of stall options including an ice cream van.

Visitors will be able to explore a host of external stalls from local businesses.

There will also be a raffle with a variety of prizes up for grabs which will be drawn just before the events ends at 4pm.

Sally Balmforth, Head of Fundraising & Communications RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch said: “Since the pandemic began, we haven’t been able to welcome the community into our Centre in the same way as previous years so it’s going to be great to provide a fun event where everyone can reconnect whilst raising money for the rescues in our care!”

“For many of us, our pets have been a great source of comfort over the past year so the fayre is such a great opportunity to enjoy a social event where we can bring them along. The dog show is the perfect chance to parade your pooch around and give them the spotlight whilst meeting up with friends and family in a pet friendly space.”

“We can only carry on the essential work we do with our rescue dogs, cats and rabbits thanks to the support and generosity of the public. Attending the Summer Fayre won’t only be a chance to see the great work your money makes possible at our branch but it’s the perfect chance to support your local RSPCA whilst having fun in the sun.”

Attendance for the Summer Fayre doesn’t have to be pre-booked but the RSPCA recommend getting there at 1pm if you want to register your dog in the annual dog show as it starts at 2pm.