Roundhay Radio picks up two national awards

Roundhay School’s student radio is back on the airwaves after celebrating two national awards.

The team was delighted to win the pair of accolades at the inaugural ARIAS awards, which was established to broaden the scope of the radio industry, to promote audio content to a younger audience and to encourage students to develop their talents in the field.

Roundhay’s team was nominated for three awards out of 11 categories.

Tech-whizz, producer and presenter Matthew Robinson picked up the Technical Excellence award for his excellent ability to produce industry standard audio (and associated video).

The second award was presented to the whole delegation for being the Most Innovative Team.

The awards ceremony, held at the BBC Broadcasting House, in Central London, was held in association with the professional ARIAS ceremony, previously the SONY awards, and had all the glitz and glamour of an industry celebration.

A school spokesman said: “Receiving any commendation for activities, linked to learning outside of the classroom, is always a bonus for a school.

“However, picking up two-out-of-three accolades in a national competition is a real marker of the excellent talent and skill of local students – something that is further being evidenced by long-standing sixth form members of the team heading to the media hub of the north, to attend courses at Salford University.”

The students are now inn the middle of their annual radio broadcast.

With an extended schedule, beginning with a new breakfast show starting at 10.30am and ending with the daily roundup at 6pm, the team is determined to produce more award worthy content this year.

They will be presenting shows filled with music and conversation linked to the theme of ‘reflection’.

Each year Roundhay Radio links its output to one overarching theme, to allow the students to discuss and explore their learning both inside and outside the classroom.

To listen to shows, broadcast live each day, head over to roundhayradio.uk.

You can also follow the team on Twitter @roundhayradio.