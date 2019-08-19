Roundhay Park visitors react as Ed Sheeran clean-up operation begins

A major clean-up operation has begun at Roundhay Park as the stage and set is taken down following the Ed Sheeran gigs.

Many of the visitors to the park today said they couldn't believe the difference from the 'mud-bath' scenes of Friday - where hundreds of people were pictured and on video sliding around the fields.

Clean-up operation on Roundhay Park

Hay and straw have been used to cover the mud on Saturday morning which resulted in a huge change for visitors to the second gig.

On Monday (August 19), lorries were seen taking out the remainder of the site and returning the surrounding areas to normal.

Parts of the stage, portaloos and barriers all left the site in the morning as the park returned to reality and the construction begun to be taken down.

Ian Smith is the ice cream man on site who served hundreds of customers across the weekend.

He said the concert was a great success.

Ian said: "We worked long hours.

"We were outside here as people came out, not inside.

"It has worked well, quite a lot of people were in a good mood."

However, Ian said Friday was a "washout" due to the rain.

He added: "Friday was a washout and waste of time but Saturday was very busy.

"We have lost a few days before and after because of the build up and take down of the set.

"The park is not as busy when they are moving things

"But Saturday was a good day, everybody loved it

"The fans came out afterwards in a great mood.

"There were a few drunken people but we were serving until after midnight and it was lovely."

Visitors to the park said they were impressed with the speed at which the ground was sorted out on Saturday morning, which may have saved a huge impact to the ground in the long-term.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I came to the concert on Friday and it was a complete mud-bath but such a good night.

"I have come back down to the park to have a quick look but they seem to have done a great job on sorting everything."

Another added: "You can see where they have put all the hay and straw in the worst areas.

"The only mud that is left really is around the paths but nobody would be walking on them usually anyway.

"It will get back to normal soon I am sure."

The car parks were full and hundreds of families came to the park again on Monday to enjoy the weather.

Workers removing the site used a production entrance at the front of the park to take out pieces of the stage and barriers.