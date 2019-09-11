Roundhay church gets lottery funding boost for restoration project

St Edmund’s Church in Roundhay has been given a major boost in its restoration project, thanks to a £60,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The grant is a substantial contribution towards the £130,000 project for restoration work required to the exterior of the building.

The money will be put towards repairing part of the roof to ensure the church building is watertight, as well as for work to allow increased community use, education and engagement and to improve communications through electronic media and church signage.

Richard Brett, project co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players. St Edmund’s Church has been a focus for community activity in Roundhay for the past 100 years, and it’s great to know that we are now able to preserve it for another century.”

The grade II-Listed church, on Lidgett Park Road, is well used by the worshipping congregation and by the community for a wide range of cultural, community and festival events, attracting thousands of visitors a year.

A full programme of heritage, educational and special events will celebrate the heritage of the church once the project is completed.

Rev Nigel Wright, Vicar of St Edmund’s, said: “This is wonderful news and we are extremely grateful for the help and assistance of the National Lottery Heritage Fund team. This funding will help ensure that this much-loved place of Christian worship and community engagement will serve the community for generations to come.”