Rodley residents praise hero 'Old Terry' who has spent more than 50 years helping community

Terry Wright, 79, can often be seen in the village making benches, clearing paths and tending to plants.

He has become a community legend and is recognised by many residents while out on walks.

Rodley resident Marie Penman posted pictures of Terry on a community Facebook forum - thanking him for everything he does.

The post read: "I'd like you all to meet 'Old Terry'.

"I've met him quite a few times recently whilst walking my dog on the football fields round the back of Valley View school, or people may know it as in the woods of Rodley Park.

"I'd like everyone to show Terry some appreciation, he is nearly 80 years old and the reason we are walking on some of the man made paths and not getting prickled is thanks to Terry.

"He goes there regularly with his very precious weed whacker (I forget its actual name) and spends hours clearing the paths for the kids, dogs and families."

Hundreds of residents engaged with the post and left their own comments of gratitude for Terry's help.

Speaking to the YEP, his daughter Lisa Wright, 49, said she was so pleased "he is getting the recognition he deserves".

She said: "He has been doing it all my life and I'm 49.

"He built a flower box for Rodley church and does the boxes in front of the crown and anchor.

"He was even out in all the rain on Saturday cutting the pathway which leads to Bagley Lane.

"He got wet through bless him.

"Dad has been doing it all his life.

"His granddad was the Rodley village Bobby and his dad Harry was known and loved by everyone for being just like my dad."

Marie wanted to personally thank Terry for everything he does "on behalf of the community".

Speaking to the YEP following the viral post, she said: "I've met Terry quite a few times whilst walking my dog in the Rodley woodland area.

"He is such a lovely guy, always happy to have a chat and its clear he takes a lot of pride in looking after the community.

"I felt as though everyone in the area should know how much work Terry puts in and to all people to show their appreciation to him for allowing us to walk on some of the man made paths and not getting prickled.

"I took to Facebook and the response was phenomenal.

"Terry makes his own tools and has also made benches and play areas and etched his name in the wood for families to enjoy.

"Terry you are an absolute superstar and we are so grateful for everything you do."

Lisa said she had shown her dad some of the comments on the post.

She added: "I read them out to him.

"He doesn't have social media and says he prefers to communicate using smoke signals.

"He has a brilliant sense of humour.