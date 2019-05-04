Rock on! Music fans set for a day to remember as Live at Leeds gets under way

Thank you for the music – that's the message from gig-goers today as Leeds stages one of the biggest indie, pop and rock festivals of the year.

The annual Live at Leeds all-dayer features around 200 up-and-coming acts playing in venues across the city.

People have been collecting their all-important festival wristbands – which guarantee entry, space permitting, to each and every venue through the day – from an exchange point at Leeds College of Music since 10am.

And many fans have also been taking to social media this morning as they prepare to celebrate an event that seems sure to enhance Leeds's reputation as a genuine live music heavyweight.

One, @indiegaska, wrote on Twitter: "On my way to live at leeds fest and i am beyond excited (!!!!!!!)."

Another fan, @emmaedwxrds, tweeted: "I’m working backstage at live at Leeds today, genuine don’t think I’ve ever been so excited in my life."

Also tweeting was @bassguitarnina, who said: "Getting ready for Live at Leeds today. Looking forward to it. Just need more coffee and I will be ready to rock."

Acts to look out for today include The Sherlocks and Drenge, both playing at the O2 Academy Leeds, and Kate Tempest at Leeds Beckett University.

Other likely highlights include Skinny Living and She Drew The Gun, who are both playing at Leeds University Union.

Fans will also be turning out in force for top-of-the-bill stars Sundara Karma (O2 Academy Leeds), Metronomy (Leeds University Union) and Tom Grennan (Leeds University Union).

Organisers today also announced that Sports Team will be playing on the Dr Martens stage on Briggate at 2.30pm, after sets from Mauritia (12.30pm) and The Black Lagoons (1.30pm)

Other places hosting shows today include the Brudenell Social Club, Headrow House, Nation of Shopkeepers, The Wardrobe and Belgrave Music Hall.

In a sign of the event's ever-rising profile, indie rock bible NME this week hailed Live at Leeds's "array of great venues" and described the city as having "one of the nation's most vibrant music scenes".