Rock and raise in Rawdon for Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity

Music fans are invited to Rock and Raise at a charity evening in Rawdon next month.

Local bands Cook ‘N’ the Stew and Long Shadow Family will be performing to help raise funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Trudy and Stuart Walker, from Bradford, organised the event after their son was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease two years ago at the age of 14. The event will also be raising awareness ahead of World IBD Day on May 19.

Rock and Raise will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, May 17 at Peasehill House, Harrogate Road, Rawdon. There will also be a chance to win some prizes, including a nights stay at Peasehill House and a two-night stay in an Airbnb cottage in Lincolnshire.

Call Trudy on 07515 859243 or visit www.topazevents.org to book.

Colitis and Crohn’s are bowel conditions which can have a devastating impact on every area of life and currently have no known cure. Crohn’s & Colitis UK offers information and support to all those affected and also funds vital research. Visit crohnsandcolitis.org.uk for more information.