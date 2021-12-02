Rob Burrow misses out on award for book Too Many Reasons To Live as he vows to continue fight for MND cure

Leeds Rhinos Rob Burrow narrowly missed the top prize for his book Too Many Reasons to Live at an the William Hill Sports Book Of The Year ceremony.

Rob was shortlisted as part of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year awards, which was held on Thursday, December 2.

At the ceremony, Rob briefly spoke to say: "It was vital that I continue to raise awareness. I will never stop trying....to find a cure for this disease."

He lost to Michael Holding who won with his book Why We Kneel How We Rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other shortlisted books include; Little Wonder by Sasha Abramsky, The Moth and the Mountain by Ed Caesar, Damage by Tris Dixon and This is Your Everest by Tom English and Peter Burns.

Ahead of the ceremony, his club Leeds Rhinos said: "Good luck to Rob Burrow ahead of tonight’s Bookie Prize.

"Too Many Reasons to Live is an incredible, life affirming, funny, brilliant read and deserves its place in the shortlist."

The memoir tells the courageous story of Rob's life, from taking on his opponents on the rugby pitch to being diagnosed with MND shortly after retiring.

It has been described "one of the most inspirational books you'll ever read."

Publisher Pan Macmillan wrote of the book: "It will move you to tears and make you laugh.

"It will make you angry at the unfairness and cruelty of life.

"It will make you marvel at the fortitude and limits of the human spirit.

"And, like all the best books, perhaps it will make you reassess your own approach to living."

The description adds: "Since the age of seven Rob Burrow, the beating heart of the legendary Leeds Rhino Rugby Leeds team has been proving people wrong.

"Told that he was too small to play Rugby League he went on, against all logic, to have one of the most decorated careers in English Rugby League's modern history.

"And then, at 37, he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. This is the story of a man who is channelling all that determination and positivity into his biggest battle yet.

"Too Many Reasons to Live isn't just a rugby league book, or just a book for sports fans. It's an extraordinary story of love, friendship, of infinite kindness and boundless courage.

"As Rob takes on his new battle, he is doing what he has done his entire life - proving people wrong. Rugby League, winning friendship, at its heart.