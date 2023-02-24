The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, May 14. It aims to raise both awareness and funds for both Leeds Hospital Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND (motor neurone disease) in Leeds and the MND Association. Rob Burrow MBE was diagnosed with MND back in 2019 and Lindsey has since become a carer for him.

With the marathon less than 12 weeks away, Lindsey is juggling her work and carer duties with training for the marathon to raise money for the development of a specialist MND centre. She has been training before the school run, following a marathon training plan developed by her personal trainer Josh Taylor.

She said: “Rob and I have been so humbled by the support we’ve received over the past few years, we could have never imagined the impact sharing our story would have on so many people, not only in Leeds, but across the UK. I’ve watched so many people push themselves to the limit to raise funds because of Rob, so I thought it was time that I also went out of my comfort zone.

The marathon will take place on Sunday, May 14. Image: Tim Zoltie – TZ Photography

“I enjoy running and have done some half marathons to raise funds before, but a full-blown marathon is completely new territory for me. I’m a bit nervous but I’m now up to 17 miles and am determined to complete it, not just for me, but for all those families living with MND.”

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “I am completely in awe of Lindsey, her determination to train for a marathon, when she is already a busy mum and caring for Rob, is inspiring. Together, Rob and Lindsey have done so much for the Charity and the wider MND community.

"I’m really grateful to Lindsey for going the extra mile, quite literally, and taking on this personal challenge to support the Rob Burrow Centre for MND Appeal. All of us at Leeds Hospitals Charity wish Lindsey the very best of luck with her training and look forward to cheering her on along with our other runners.”