Rob Burrow hopes drug will help in his battle with Motor Neurone Disease. 10 things you said on the issue

Rob Burrow hopes drug will help in his battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

The 38-year-old, who played for the Rhinos for 16 years, was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 and is now confined to a wheelchair, able to communicate only through an eye-driven communication device and cared for full-time by his wife Lindsey.

His father Geoff, 70, discovered the drug, which is known as AMX0035 and targets the toxic proteins that cause neurological diseases, during an internet search.

Here are ten things you said on the issue:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Kettlewell: "Best news in a long time, fingers crossed for you Robbie and your family and wishing you all the best."

Jane Heaps: "Hope it works Rob. Good luck to you and your family."

Teresa McCourt: "Hope they work & he gets to live a longer life with his family."

Heather Ward: "Hope the new drug buys you more time Rob. Lot's of love."

Andi Wager: "What a legend he is to the rugby world and to his kids and wife. I hope the drug works for him."

Christine Kearsley: "I hope that this treatment works and Rob gets his wishes. We are behind you all the way. Everything crossed."

Rachel Duckworth: "I really hope it works, it would be amazing for Rob, his family & all those fighting the horrendous disease."

Polly Ryalls: "Wonderful news, gives all of us hope to see the continued work being done. Just love Rob and his family, will pray this works and give soooo much time to enjoy special days."

Alison Przybyl: "I really hope this works so he can see his beautiful family grow up. Keep strong Rob xx"