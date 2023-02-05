There will be USA vs UK flavour as two of the biggest independent professional wrestling firms - outlaw UK RISE promotion and American ICW NHB - come together for the marquee weekend of wrestling in Leeds

And the event promises to be a brutal three days showcasing the very best of wrestling when it arrives in the city with four separate shows at Eiger Studios, from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12.

It will feature stars of the deathmatch scene from America such as the legendary veteran 'The Bulldozer' Matt Tremont, American Deathmatch Champion Brandon Kirk, the diminutive Kasey Kirk, 'The Hipster Heartthrob' Casanova Valentine and the 'Death Samurai' Akira.

Some of the wrestling stars pictured in action.

They will be led by owner and promoter ‘The Cold Hearted Playa’ Danny Demanto, who will meet up with their UK counterparts including charismatic Big F’n Joe, the Light Beer King Danny Darko and Sad Boy Michael Caden, who also combined form the trio known as The Deathmatch Outlaws.

These 'heroes' - or 'faces' as they are known - are counterbalanced in typical wrestling fashion by the bad guys or 'heels' such as the nefarious current owner of RISE, Dr Leonardo Darwin and Geordie Judas Lou Nixon who, alongside Brett Semtex, make up the trio known as Britain’s Top Team.

The wrestling on show here is vastly different from the type some viewers may be used to seeing on TV from WWE and AEW stables, with a focus on a more adult content including weapons and bad language.

But with such a niche following, tickets for the event sold out in a matter of days for the three days of carnage that will ensue.

Danny Douglas, a long-time RISE and deathmatch wrestling fan, said: “As someone who has been a British Wrestling fan for 23 years, the community within the Deathmatch genre is completely different from the normal Wrestling you see at your local City Hall. It feels like you’re all a part of an underground family, all with the same niche interest.

"If you’re buying a ticket, wrapping a chair in barbed wire or in the ring wrestling for a living, you’re all helping something very special grow as this wouldn’t have happened, even just five years ago. RISE & The Deathmatch scene truly is punk rock to its core and we’re all along for the ride.”

As for the shows, commencing with the unique Pitfighter (held inside an MMA style cage) on Friday, the shift will then change on Saturday and Sunday to a wrestling set up like no other with chains replacing the ropes as the gladiators take to the ring to engage in intercontinental battle. Matches booked include Eric Ryan against our own Danny Darko, another longtime UK Deathmatch star, Clint Margera vs Matt Tremont and, in a continuation of their international long standing feud, Big F’n Joe takes on Casanova Valentine.

The RISE Saturday afternoon show, known as The Violence Party, will also feature a unique father vs son Last Man Standing bout as one of the original UK pioneers of the deathmatch genre, Iceman takes on his son, Jack in what promises to be a brutal spectacle.

As the afternoon merges into evening, the shift focuses to the battle in the chains with a double title bout as Brandon Kirk defends his American Deathmatch World Tile and the H20 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship against Clint Margera, an intergender showcase featuring international superstar Session Moth Martina taking on the owner of ICW NHB Danny Demanto and in a return match from ICW No Holds Barred Volume 32 in September last year, Big F’n Joe once again clashes with Matt Tremont.

Finally, the three days come to a close with a Sunday afternoon show which will be a true battle of David vs Goliath, as we see the red hot former American Deathmatch Champion Kasey Kirk coming up against Big F’n Joe. One of the pioneers of the UK independent scene in the 2000s, Jonny Storm will take on Akira and Brandon Kirk coming up against Lou Nixon for the American Deathmatch title.

