Rick Astley to perform in Leeds as part of Greatest Hits Tour 2020: Here's how to get tickets

Rick Astley is heading to Leeds as part of his 2020 Greatest Hits Tour.

The singer-songwriter will be taking to the stage at the First Direct Arena on Friday, April 3, 2020. The show will feature special guest KT Tunstall.

READ MORE: 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s

Rick is due to release his career-spanning compilation The Best Of Me on Friday, October 25, which features his latest single Every One Of Us as well as Never Gonna Give You Up, his 1987 song which topped the charts in 25 countries.

Fans who pre-order The Best Of Me from Rick’s official store - RickAstley.lnk.to/storePR - before 5pm on Tuesday, September 24, will receive access to an exclusive 48-hour priority ticket pre-sale.

The window opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 25, and remains available until tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, September 27, via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

READ MORE: The 13 albums Leeds gave the world

