Reworked classics and delectable dishes on offer at Leeds’ biggest brunch

Leeds is being urged to say ‘no’ to bland brunches later this month.

Assembly Underground’s independent bars and kitchens are collectively launching Leeds’ biggest and most diverse brunch with a ticketed event on Sunday, July 7. It is co-hosted by Instagram meet-up group, @LeedsBrunchClub.

The event promises more than the run of the mill bottomless-prosecco-and-avocado-on-toast offer and features an innovative menu featuring food from across the globe backed up with a drinks list from Vocation & Co.

READ MORE: The Leeds bar boasting the city’s largest gin collection and a secret door

Hungry brunchers of Leeds can expect reworked classics and delectable dishes they’ve never encountered before, with a menu featuring everything from breakfast ramen and sweet-meets-savoury waffles to Indian-accented wraps and hearty Italian meatballs.

Care to share? Guests can opt for a Middle Eastern mezze, a brunch platter straight off the beaches of Brazil, or a supersized tray of loaded tater tots.

Then, of course, there’s the drinks - think fizz and Bloody Marys for the traditionalists; with the likes of Mimosas, Breakfast Martinis and weekly-changing Bellinis bringing a bit of fancy frivolity to the table.

READ MORE: New El Gato Negro restaurant to open in Leeds city centre

* For more details visit Assembly Underground’s ‘Leeds’ Biggest & Most Diverse Brunch’ event on Facebook.