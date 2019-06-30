Review into how Leeds teenager Jordan Burling starved to death in family home is 'nearing final stages'

An independent review examining how a teenager starved to death in his family’s home is nearing its final stages, the chairman of the Safer Leeds Executive has said.

Jordan Burling, 18, weighed less than six stones when paramedics found him covered in sores and lying in filthy conditions at his family home in Butterbowl Garth, Farnley, in June 2016.

The review into his death was commissioned in 2017 by Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board, Leeds Safeguarding Children’s Partnership and the Safer Leeds Executive.

But it was only made public last year after Jordan’s mother, grandmother and sister were jailed for their roles in his death.

Mother Dawn Cranston, 45, was sentenced to four years and grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, was given three years after the pair were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Jordan’s sister, Abigail Burling, 25, was cleared of manslaughter but handed an 18-month sentence for causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Norfolk Safeguarding Children Board chairman David Ashcroft and North Tyneside Safeguarding Children Board chairman Richard Burrows have been appointed to undertake the wide-ranging review.

It is the first such review to be jointly commissioned by the three bodies with responsibility for safeguarding in Leeds.

Giving an update on their behalf, Safer Leeds Executive chairman James Rogers said: "We have been informed by the chair and author that the independent joint review is nearing its final stages, and they are beginning their analysis and learning points which they intend to share with us shortly."

The review will be subject to approval by the Home Office before it is finalised and published, but Mr Rogers said they hoped to be in a position to release the final report later this year.

He added: “Partners and agencies involved have already been amending practice where appropriate to address issues identified during the court proceedings; and remain committed to examine any lessons which need to be learned coming out of the final review.”

