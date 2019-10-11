Review into Brazilian butt lifts ordered following death of Leeds mum

The organisation is warning members not to perform buttock fat grafting surgery until a formal review of new evidence on the safety and techniques of the procedure is completed.

But the BAAPS fell short of banning the surgery in a vote by members at its annual scientific meeting on Friday.

Leah Cambridge, 29, died after undergoing a 'butt lift' in Turkey at a clinic that was featured on TV programme 'Sex Knives and Liposuction'.Beautician Ms Cambridge died from a fat clot caused by the procedure following complications during the surgery on the morning of August 27, 2018, at a private hospital in Izmir, an inquest heard earlier this year.

-> What is a Brazilian butt lift and why are they dangerous? Plastic surgeons speak after Leeds woman's deathA mother-of-two from Birmingham also died in March last year after going to Hungary for the procedure, her inquest was told.

Last year BAAPS advised its members to stop performing 'butt lift' operations until more information about safety is available.

The procedure, which involves body fat being injected into the upper buttocks, has been made popular by celebrities promoting a curvier figure.

It is said to have the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures, at an estimated one in 3,000 operations internationally.

Paul Harris, president of BAAPS, said: "As an organisation dedicated to advancing safety, innovation and excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery, we have a commitment to our patients to deliver the most up-to-date knowledge and research which safeguards our patient's safety.

"Anyone thinking of having a fat-graft buttock augmentation should await the emergence of further evidence and BAAPS will be working hard to provide the public with information to help them with informed consent about this procedure.

"Around the world there are still patient deaths as a result of this procedure and patient safety should not be compromised."

As well as a risk of death from blood clots caused by fat injections into large veins, complications arising from the surgery can include severe bacterial infections, scarring, tissue dying, wound ruptures and abscesses.

Gerard Lambe, consultant plastic and cosmetic surgeon at the Reflect Clinic in Manchester, said: "Quite rightly members of BAAPS have agreed to formally review this procedure in the UK owing to its risks and taking into account all the latest international and UK data on it.

"The key concern remains that too many women are opting to venture into the minefield of cosmetic tourism and go abroad to poorly-regulated clinics.