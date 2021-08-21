Residents and business urged to have their say on the future of the Temple District

The draft Temple District Planning Brief seeks to support comprehensive regeneration across the Temple District, placing it as a focal point of the Leeds South Bank, Leeds City Council said .

The brief also "sets outs a clear a plan to support the stabilisation and repair of Temple Works", an ‘at risk’ Grade I listed building.

Setting out an ambitious plan for Temple Works and the surrounding area, the brief highlights the potential for the creation of a vibrant and distinctive new mixed-use neighbourhood that secures the future of an internationally significant listed building.

Leeds Council

The consultation is set to run between Monday August 16 and Monday September 27, 2021, with residents and businesses across Leeds being urged to have their say on the future of the area.

Cllr Hayden, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Climate and Infrastructure said: “The Temple District Planning Brief will play a key role in supporting high-quality development within the area which will contribute towards the Council’s ambition of finding a long-term sustainable future for Temple Works in an enhanced setting.

“The Planning Brief clarifies the Council’s expectations for regeneration in Temple District, by adopting a climate-ready and nature-friendly approach to placemaking, which supports new infrastructure delivery and public realm, bringing new life to this important historic area.”

“We are keen to hear people’s feedback on the draft Planning Brief, including whether people agree or disagree with the development guidance contained in the document, and we encourage everyone to respond to the consultation.”

Further information can be found on the Leeds Council website, including the planning brief in full.

Residents and businesses can also contribute their views via email, post and online survey, with all contact details available from the website.

Further to this, executive summaries of the Temple District Planning Brief will be available at:

Dewsbury Road Hub

Beeston Hub

Hunslet Hub

Holbeck Together at St Matthew’s, Holbeck

Hamara Healthy Living

Asha Neighbourhood Project

Slung Low at The Holbeck Club, Jenkinson Lawn, Holbeck

The Council will also be running 3 online webinars on the planning brief, starting in Late August on the following dates:

Tuesday 31st August – Local businesses within Temple District

Wednesday 1st September – Landowners and developers