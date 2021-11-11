Spectators joined members of the armed forces community in Victoria Gardens, outside Leeds Art Gallery, for a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in war.

Reverend Judith Clark, of Leeds Minster, led a short service of remembrance before The Last Post was played at 11am, and again at 11.02, for the start and end of the two-minute silence.

Veterans of the armed forces and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Asghar Khan, laid wreaths at the Leeds War Memorial, which was erected as a memorial to those who had fallen in the First World War.

Reverend Judith Clark, of Leeds Minster, led a short service of remembrance in Victoria Gardens (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Speaking during the service, Rev Clark said: "We pray for all who through bereavement, disability and pain, continue to suffer the consequences of fighting and terror.

"For civilians who live in fear, for refugees, for parents who lose a child, for widows, widowers and orphans. We remember those citizens of this city and district whose lives have been given and taken away in two World Wars.

"We remember with thanksgiving and sorrow, those who have died in other conflicts, including those who have died recently in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We commit ourselves anew to working for reconcilation between the nations and the hope that all people may live together in freedom, justice and peace."

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Asghar Khan, places his wreath at the Leeds War Memorial (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)