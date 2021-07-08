After a year of waiting, the doors at Ready, Steady, Bake It on St Pauls Street are finally open

The purpose-built event space in Leeds is set to attract friends, family and co-workers, giving them a chance to show off their baking skills in a 90 minute themed bake-off.

The experience is best booked in pairs - with a different themed bake on offer every month judged by a head chef.

'Ready Steady Bake It' launches in Leeds city centre for first time with Bake Off style experiences

Organisers say "everyone" will be able to take part, "regardless if their cooking level is burnt toast or tricky tiramisu."

Bakers will be given all the ingredients, equipment and instructions they’ll need to create their masterpiece within the timed session.

To add even more competitiveness, a Head Chef will then judge every creation at the end of each event.

The venue has multiple work stations two metres apart so organisers believe it will be a "unique socially distant event space".

Ready Steady Bake It said: "The baking events are inspired by Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off and are designed to give thrill-seekers a taste of the show, working against the clock to complete a challenge.

"Each session will also have a Head Chef host, who will be on hand for the all-important judging, but will also be there to share tips and help bakers if they needed it."

Further events and workshops are set to be added in the future, including cake baking courses and sourdough baking classes, aimed at those wanting to take their baking to

another level.