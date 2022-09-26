The online sensation’s ‘Rate My Takeaway’ channel has 569,000 subscribers and he will be meeting fans as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.

He will be from meeting fans from 10am to 1pm and then from 3pm until 6pm tomorrow (September 27) and tickets are free, but donations to Macmillan can be made throughout the day.

Steven Foster, the White Rose’s centre director, said: “We love welcoming our friend Danny to White Rose – we know he’s partial to a few of our restaurants – and we’re excited to be hosting his charity meet and greet in support of Macmillan.

"We’ll be joining the queue for a cake and chat with Danny on the day.”

On his YouTube channel, Danny assesses eateries from across Yorkshire and beyond.

He recently gave his verdict on establishments in the United States but has also reviewed many places familiar to people in Leeds.

A selection of retailers have donated cakes to be taken away and Danny will be running the rule over White Rose resident bakers Oh So Yum, Batch’d and Deneco’s.

Danny said: “It’s been amazing bumping into so many of you over the last couple of years, and I love meeting new people.

"I know some of you have been trying to catch me for a chat, so I’m looking forward to seeing you at White Rose on September 27 for an eventful day.”