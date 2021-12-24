Pulse 1 charity manager Lisa Sullivan celerbrates the successful 2021 Mission Christmas toy appeal. Photo: Simon Hulme

People were urged to buy one extra gift and donate it to the Pulse 1 radio Mission Christmas appeal, backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Pulse 1 breakfast hosts Mylo and Rosie have revealed that the appeal has raised enough money to help deliver gifts to more than 17,101 disadvantaged children this Christmas.

Pulse 1 Breakfast hosts Mylo and Rosie pictured during the 2021 Mission Christmas toy appeal Photo: Tony Johnson

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by Pulse 1’s charity Cash for Kids, which aims to ensure no disadvantaged child in Leeds or across West and North Yorkshire goes without a present this Christmas.

The charity had record levels of requests for help this year as a result of the economic climate

Now, more children in West Yorkshire, The Yorkshire Dales, York and Harrogate will be able to wake up to presents on Christmas morning, thanks to kind donations from listeners and locals.

Mylo and Rosie said: “For most of us, being with loved ones will be the ultimate Christmas gift this year.

"However, for many families 2021 has been a continuous and devastating financial struggle, with Christmas becoming more of a burden than a celebration.

"Thanks to the enormous generosity of our listeners, we’re so happy that we’re able to deliver joy to more than 17,101 children in West Yorkshire.

"We couldn’t have done it without you, thank you!”

This year Mission Christmas hugely benefited from Mylo and Rosie’s Fill The Bus Tour where they toured West Yorkshire in a Big Yellow American School Bus with a target to fill it full of gifts, which they did thanks to the generosity of their listeners.

B&M Bargains and B&M home stores supported the campaign again this year across our region with all of their stores hosting drop off points for gifts.

The team at Cash For Kids are already hard at work ensuring that gifts will reach the homes of the children who need them most.

The charity works with many local grass-root organisations as well as social workers, head teachers and the emergency services who nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.

You can continue to help make a difference to lives of disadvantaged children in your area by making a donation to Cash For Kids.

To make a contribution or see how you can get involved in future campaigns, visit www.pulse1.co.uk/mission