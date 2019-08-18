Puggness gracious! Leeds hosts its first Pug Café at the Electric Press

A grumble of pugs got together for a party in Leeds this weekend.

The city hosted its first Pug Café event at Revolution at the Electric Press on Sunday, with hundreds of pug owners popping along for the occasion.

A pop-up Pug Caf came to Leeds this weekend

Pups got to enjoy specially-made treats including party biscuits, dog muffins ('woofins') and ice cream, while also making new friends of the four and two-legged kind.

The event is organised by dog lover Anushka Fernando, who hosts them across the country with help from her partner.

They also hosted a Frenchie Café the same day for owners of French Bulldogs.

She said: "The Pug Café has been running for two years now and it is just the most fun and friendly event ever. We are the ultimate dog day out.

An incredible array of dog treats were put out for the pets at Revolution in Leeds

"The pugs come in, the café is dedicated to them. They're off leads and mingling and making friends with other pugs, and there's a whole menu dedicated to them.

"The day is all about pugs, socialising and making friends in a really safe space and also their owners and dog lovers can come together to have a really nice time."

Sarah Richards has been a pug owner for ten years and brought her pug Walter with her to the event.

She said: "I've just come for the experience really. I've been a pug owner for the last ten years and I just thought, he's only eight months old so we thought we'd fetch him along and see how he gets on."

There were photo-opportunities galore at the event!

Earlier this summer, Leeds also hosted a Sausage Dog Party at Duke Studios on Sheaf Street.