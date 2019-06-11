Pudsey pupils learn about online safety with experts from Google

children in Pudsey have been learning how to stay safe online, thanks to experts from Google.

The pupils, from Greenside Primary School, were visited by representatives from the internet search giant as part of its Be Internet Legends programme.

The scheme was launched in 2017 after research showed that teachers believe online safety should be a part of the curriculum.

Run in partnership with Parent Zone and accredited by the PSHE Association, the educational programme is aimed at seven to 11-year-olds, with online platforms, teaching resources, face-to-face workshops and free training for teachers.

The pupils at Greenside learned the essentials of staying safe and were also shown Interland – a fun-filled adventure game where children learn about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies. Play Interland at beinternetawesome.

Rosie Luff, public policy manager at Google UK, said: “By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online.”