Pudsey pupils get coaching from former Huddersfield Town football player

Fulneck School in Pudsey has kicked off a new football programme in partnership with a former professional player.

Ex-Bradford City and Huddersfield Town centre half Nathan Clarke will team up with the school’s PE staff three days a week to offer the programme across all age groups and abilities. It is part of the school’s Sport for all ethos to encourage more pupils to take part in team sports. Nathan - who has made more than 500 professional appearances and holds the FA Level 2 and UEFA B youth football coaching modules - will also work with students on the sports scholarship programme to improve their skills and overall performance.

He said: “I’m really excited about this opportunity to help move the standard of football forward at Fulneck and to get more young people involved in the game, regardless of their ability.”

To celebrate the launch of the programme Nathan was joined by Burnley and England star James Tarkowski as they hosted a series of training masterclasses together.

Fulneck School principal Paul Taylor said: “The evidence that physical health impacts positively on mental wellbeing is now overwhelming, especially when the exercise takes place within a team context. Whether our pupils go on to play professionally, or for their local team, encouraging a love of sport is central to the mission of Fulneck School.”

The school’s sporting ethos has already paid off for former pupil Lewis Cunningham, who recently signed a first year scholarship with Doncaster Rovers.

For more information about the programme, call 0113 2570235 or email djw@fulneckschool.co.uk.