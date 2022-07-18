The White Horse Ledston in Castleford is a popular country pub.

On Sunday, the pub posted a picture of two suspects on Facebook who they believed had stolen a new parasol from their garden.

The post read: "To the lady and gentleman who came to visit the pub at 6pm this evening.

"We do have your car registration and images of you stealing one of our parasols that we had newly put out today.

"If anyone knows these we would appreciate if you could kindly ask they return it to us."

Th post was widely shared across social media.

On Monday, the pub provided a new update.

Staff said: "The stolen parasol has been returned. Thank you to those who contacted us.

"Our intention wasn’t to cause embarrassment or any situation.

"And it wasn’t about the monetary value, it’s the fact we have them so our customers can sit in the shade during the summer. And mainly the principal.