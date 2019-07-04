Protest calling for working rights for asylum seekers held at Leeds Kirkgate Market

Leeds charities staged a protest at Kirkgate Market today, urging the government to overturn a ban which makes it illegal for asylum seekers to find work.

The Yorkshire-wide Day of Action was backed by councillors and Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel and featured poetry, dance and musical performances.

Protester Anne Collins with her message to the government.

It is currently illegal for people applying for refugee status to work until they have lived in the UK for 12 months. They may face arrest or even charge if caught trying to find employment.

According to protesters, asylum seekers have to live on just £5.39 a day, provided by the government, while they are banned from working.

Protesters at the event, headed up by charity Asylum Matters, encouraged people to sign letters to home secretary Sajid Javid asking for the ban to be overturned.

MP Alex Sobel spoke to the crowd of protesters and said the ban has had an impact on some of his constituents.

Harmony choir performing at the protest.

He said: "People who are asylum seekers have lots of skills to contribute.

"Working would help their mental health and they could be contributing taxes, rather than having to suffer the trauma of being prevented from working.

"The organisations here are working hard to support people who quite often have come from very traumatic backgrounds, from war or poverty, or who have been persecuted because they are gay or because of their religious beliefs.

"The charities see that asylum seekers need to move on in their lives and get some work - it's because of that practical experience that they're supporting this campaign."

Nurses or teachers not allowed to work

Only refugees with occupations on the shortage occupation list are allowed to work while their application for asylum is being processed.

This list includes ballerinas and contemporary dancers, but not nursers or teachers, and the protesters put on dance and music performances to draw attention to this.

Mary Brandon, campaigns project manager for Asylum Matters, said: "We believe it's asylum seekers' right to provide for themselves and their families and be a part of the communities that they're living in.

"We hope that this event will be a chance to raise our voices and show that there is widespread support from across Leeds for this policy change, and show Sajid Javid how many people care about this issue."

Mum-of-three Vee Smith Uka was protesting at the event, after being made homeless when seeking asylum in the UK.

She was head of operations for a big business in Nigeria but lost everything when she applied for asylum status.

Vee, who is now an ambassador for Asylum Matters, said: "I had to sell off all my belongings and borrow from friends to feed my children.

"I would give anything to support my family and be able to work, but instead I have to volunteer to keep busy.

"This is the reality - not just for me, but for the many people seeking asylum all over the UK."