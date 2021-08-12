'Protest' black ice cream created to raise awareness of UK beach litter on sale in Leeds this weekend

On Saturday August 14, The Kraken Rum and marine conservation charity PADI AWARE will bring ‘Ice Clean’ to Leeds.

From plastic bags, milk cartons and aluminium cans to plastic ring pulls, plastic bottles and single-use cutlery, each black ice cream is topped with 3D-printed edible toppings representing the top polluters in the ocean.

The nationwide roll-out, which is coming to Leeds, acts as a gentle nudge to recycle and properly dispose of litter this summer, the charity said.

This follows marine conservation charity, PADI AWARE Foundation, reporting a 36% drop in the amount of ocean waste it was able to collect throughout lockdown, equating to the weight of three-and-a-half Killer Whales.

To show support for The Kraken’s ‘Ice Clean’ protest, Leeds residents can grab a scoop for £1 at three Leeds locations - with all proceeds donated to PADI AWARE Foundation.

What’s more, Kraken will match each donation pound-for-pound and intends to help the charity in its mission to reduce ocean debris by half within the next decade.

To join The Kraken Ice Clean movement head to Head of Steam, Cuckoo and The Freaky Tiki Hideaway in Leeds on Saturday 14th August.

For more information, visit The Kraken Instagram page.

Where:

Head of Steam at 5pm - 9pm, Park Row LS1 5HN

Cuckoo at 3pm - 5pm, Call Lane LS1 7BT