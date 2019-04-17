Prince Andrew, Duke of York hands out accolade to Beeston theatre group

A Beeston theatre group is celebrating after picking up a Duke of York’s Community Initiative award from Prince Andrew.

Jane Ramsey, Simon Forster, Andrew Coffey and Ian Ferguson, from the St Andrew’s Pantomime Group, were handed the accolade by the Duke of York himself at a ceremony in Catterick. The initiative was founded by HRH in 1998 to recognise the important contribution made by voluntary groups across Yorkshire. It was the second time St Andrew’s received the five-year award, the first time being in October 2013.

A group spokesman said: “To receive it a second time bears great testimony to the hard work put in year after year by so many people who are committed to keeping panto in the community.”